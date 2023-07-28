The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EL traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average of $226.80. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

