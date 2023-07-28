The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KGS stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC ( NYSE:KGS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

