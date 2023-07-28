The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of KGS stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc
