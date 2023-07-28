Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY23 guidance to $22.28-22.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $22.28-$22.72 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

TMO traded down $14.39 on Thursday, hitting $560.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,598. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 211,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

