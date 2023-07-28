Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at ATB Capital

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 39,091,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,572,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $86,301,000,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

