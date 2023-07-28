TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 156000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

