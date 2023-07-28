Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tokens.com (OTC:SMURFFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tokens.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SMURF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,643. Tokens.com has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

