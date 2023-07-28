Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$92.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$92.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$85.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.32 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6760563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

