Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

TSEM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.82%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,569,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 658,673 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

