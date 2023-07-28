TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 143.39 and a current ratio of 143.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 750,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

