Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.01. 868,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.98. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

