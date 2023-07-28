TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $94.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TRU traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 415,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion



TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

