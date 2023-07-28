TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $973-$988 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.30 million. TransUnion also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.49-$3.62 EPS.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 1,257,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,111. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

