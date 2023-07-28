TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $973-$988 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.30 million. TransUnion also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.49-$3.62 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 1,257,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,111. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

