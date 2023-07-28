Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $180.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $174.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

