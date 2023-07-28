Triatomic Management LP Buys Shares of 4,075 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.22.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.14 on Thursday, reaching $311.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,097,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,074,445. The stock has a market cap of $798.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $325.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

