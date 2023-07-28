Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.77). Approximately 757,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,367,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.77).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77. The firm has a market cap of £244.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.