True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 878,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,342.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

