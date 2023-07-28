Truist Financial Increases QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $10.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

QS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.83.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 54,681,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in QuantumScape by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

