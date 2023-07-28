Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 223,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,485. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.