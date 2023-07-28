TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Price Performance

TSSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

