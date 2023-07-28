Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,184,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,706,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $48.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.