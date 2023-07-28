UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.