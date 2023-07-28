Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Ulta Beauty worth $143,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $704,459,970,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $445.30. The company had a trading volume of 309,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.13. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

