Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,851 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

