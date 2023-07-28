United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 593,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 388,313 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

