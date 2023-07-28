United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Gap Down to $12.29

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.81. United Homes Group shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 3,057 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.83 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,800,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.
