United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.66. 1,304,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,056. The company has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

