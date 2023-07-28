United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of X traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 8,333,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

