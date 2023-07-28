UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $505.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,873. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

