Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.