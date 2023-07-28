Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.13. Approximately 186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 million for the quarter. Urbana had a negative net margin of 213.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

