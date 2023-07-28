USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 103,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

