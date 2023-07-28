USDX [Kava] Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.81 million and $1.24 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00827907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00119651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92205261 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,467,796.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

