USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $103.20 million and $1.48 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,233.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00832229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00119635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

