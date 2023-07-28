VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 36,706,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,495,045. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

