VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,208. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.04. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

