Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $33,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,631,420,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

