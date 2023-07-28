Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Schiavi & Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after buying an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 3,202,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

