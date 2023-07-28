Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $227.77

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.77 and last traded at $226.34, with a volume of 1596846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

