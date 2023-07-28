Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,229. The stock has a market cap of $314.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

