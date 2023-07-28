VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target Lowered to $249.00 at Citigroup

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

VRSN opened at $209.45 on Monday. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

