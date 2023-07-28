Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.4 %

VRRM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 346,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.