Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

VRCA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 700,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

