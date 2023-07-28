VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 190,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 46,543 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $46.14.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
