VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 190,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 46,543 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $46.14.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,676,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,261,000 after acquiring an additional 149,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 723,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 189,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.