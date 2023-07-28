Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

V stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,702. The company has a market capitalization of $440.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

