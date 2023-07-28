Visa (NYSE:V) vs. AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Financial Comparison

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and AEON Financial Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.94% 49.42% 20.24% AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and AEON Financial Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $29.31 billion 15.06 $14.96 billion $7.88 29.89 AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06

Dividends

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Financial Service. AEON Financial Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AEON Financial Service pays an annual dividend of $47.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 544.8%. Visa pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEON Financial Service pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visa and AEON Financial Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 1 2 14 0 2.76 AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $269.64, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than AEON Financial Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visa beats AEON Financial Service on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. Further, the; company provides Cybersource, a payment management platform; and risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Advanced Identity Score, and Visa Consumer Authentication Service; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payments consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company serves consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. The company is also involved in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

