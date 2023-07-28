Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. 483,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

