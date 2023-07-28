Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.61.

DIS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,653,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244,550. The stock has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

