Wedbush Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

CATY stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,968,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

