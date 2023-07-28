Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $102.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $142.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.31.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.