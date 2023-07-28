Wells Financial Advisors INC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $454.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.06. The firm has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

